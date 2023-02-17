100% sunshine and much warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny with average temperatures today
- Holiday weekend highs in the 50s to near 60°
- Saturday mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles, Sunday much less wind, much more sunshine
- Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like mainly rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A very cold start then a quick recovery as sunshine warms temperatures back near average through the afternoon.
High: 46°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear with increasing wind and not as cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Saturday: High clouds build throughout the day with a breezy south wind pumping in warm air.
Low: 28° High: 54°
Wind: SWW 10-20, G35 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.
Low: 33° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10mph then NW 10-20mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.