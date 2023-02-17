Watch Now
100% sunshine and much warmer today

Highs in the 50s to near 60° this weekend
and last updated 2023-02-17 06:38:11-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny with average temperatures today
  • Holiday weekend highs in the 50s to near 60°
  • Saturday mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles, Sunday much less wind, much more sunshine
  • Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like mainly rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A very cold start then a quick recovery as sunshine warms temperatures back near average through the afternoon.
High: 46°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear with increasing wind and not as cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: High clouds build throughout the day with a breezy south wind pumping in warm air.
Low: 28° High: 54°
Wind: SWW 10-20, G35 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.
Low: 33° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10mph then NW 10-20mph

