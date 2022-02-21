70 degrees, an Arctic front, & maybe some snow

Good morning bloggers,

A dramatic weather change is in store for us in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will be dropping from a high of 72 degrees today to temperatures in the 20s tomorrow. And, there may be some snow as another storm system threatens our area later this week

Let's begin with the big snow melt that happened yesterday. These next two satellite picture show the snow and then the snow melt well. In this first picture you can see where the snowstorm produced as it was 100% sunny yesterday from Kansas to Chicago. The white area shows the snow at 9:10 AM:

Snow at 9:10 AM Sunday

And, then this second picture is from just over 5-hours later showing the snow almost gone in our area.

Snow at 2:30 PM Sunday

Snowfall for the season is fascinating; take a look:

Snowfall totals this season

Notice Piere, South Dakota and Lincoln Nebraska. 1.4" at Piere and only 3.7" at Lincoln. This low snow area has extended southeast to St. Joseph, MO where less than 10" has also fallen.

There will be some snow in the plains this week. Let's talk about today's warm-up first:

Forecast Map This Afternoon

We are forecasting a high temperature reaching the lower 70s today. The last 70 degree day may surprise you? It was 74° on Christmas Eve, so not that long ago; 59-days ago.

Unfortunately, a very strong cold front will blast through dropping our temperatures into the 20s on Tuesday through the end of the week, and there is a chance of some snow Thursday.

Tuesday Morning Forecast

I am still writing, plotting...

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading teh weather blog.

Gary