70° today and windy, followed by cool, cloudy and wet weather next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flirting with spring today, highs around 70° with windy conditions
- Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Friday will be cloudy, cool and wet
- Cooler than average temperatures expected much of March
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and windy as a warm front surges through. This will be our second time reaching 70° this year and our warmest afternoon since reaching 72° on Feb. 6.
High: 70°
Wind: South 10-25 mph, Gusts 35-45 mph
This Evening: Breezy and mild.
Temperatures drop from the 60s to 50s
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a decreasing wind.
Low: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.
High: 61°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Low: 33° High: 46°
Wind: E-NE10-20 mph
