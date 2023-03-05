Watch Now
70° today and windy, followed by cool, cloudy and wet weather next week

and last updated 2023-03-05 08:44:59-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flirting with spring today, highs around 70° with windy conditions
  • Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Friday will be cloudy, cool and wet
  • Cooler than average temperatures expected much of March

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and windy as a warm front surges through. This will be our second time reaching 70° this year and our warmest afternoon since reaching 72° on Feb. 6.
High: 70°
Wind: South 10-25 mph, Gusts 35-45 mph

This Evening: Breezy and mild.
Temperatures drop from the 60s to 50s
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a decreasing wind.
Low: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.
High: 61°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Low: 33° High: 46°
Wind: E-NE10-20 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

