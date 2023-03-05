70° today and windy, followed by cool, cloudy and wet weather next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flirting with spring today, highs around 70° with windy conditions

Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Friday will be cloudy, cool and wet

Cooler than average temperatures expected much of March



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and windy as a warm front surges through. This will be our second time reaching 70° this year and our warmest afternoon since reaching 72° on Feb. 6.

High: 70°

Wind: South 10-25 mph, Gusts 35-45 mph

This Evening: Breezy and mild.

Temperatures drop from the 60s to 50s

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a decreasing wind.

Low: 50°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.

High: 61°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Low: 33° High: 46°

Wind: E-NE10-20 mph

