A 100% chance of rain after 5-6 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds will increase and thicken through the day
  • Rainfall moves in to KC after 5-6 p.m., heavy at times overnight
  • Cool, dry and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving after 5-6 p.m. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: A 100% chance of rain, heavy at times. Wind: NE 5-15 to NW 15-25 mph. Low: 39°

Sunday: Rain will be ending early in the day. Some sunshine may pop out before halftime of the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperatures in the low 40s and a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!!

Monday: Mostly sunny with an increasing south breeze. Wind: S 5-15 to 10-25 mph. Low: 26° High: 52°

