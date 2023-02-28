A beautiful end to February as highs return to the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm sunshine today with highs returning to the 60s

Cooler but still warmer than average Wednesday in the 50s

Next storm system arrives at the end of the week with rain increasing Thursday, mixing with snow Friday morning



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and very pleasant. It's the final day of February!

High: 62°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly and a breeze continuing.

Low: 36°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a weak cold front chipping away at our warmth.

March begins a bit cooler but still nice.

Low: 36° High: 55°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: More clouds with an increasing chance of rain through the late morning and afternoon.

Low: 34° High: 46°

Wind: E-NE 15-30 mph

