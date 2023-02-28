Watch Now
A beautiful end to February as highs return to the 60s

Next storm system brings rain Thursday afternoon & a snow mix Friday morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-28 05:37:43-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm sunshine today with highs returning to the 60s
  • Cooler but still warmer than average Wednesday in the 50s
  • Next storm system arrives at the end of the week with rain increasing Thursday, mixing with snow Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and very pleasant. It's the final day of February!
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly and a breeze continuing.
Low: 36°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a weak cold front chipping away at our warmth.
March begins a bit cooler but still nice.
Low: 36° High: 55°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: More clouds with an increasing chance of rain through the late morning and afternoon.
Low: 34° High: 46°
Wind: E-NE 15-30 mph

