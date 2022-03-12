Watch
Weather

Actions

A big warm up is around the corner!

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-03-12 07:58:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • "Spring Forward" tonight. Set the clocks ahead one hour, check smoke alarm batteries if you have a chance
  • Abundant sunshine all weekend as we reach around 40° today and the 60s Sunday
  • Highs mostly in the 60s and 70s next week, slight chance of a shower Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% sunshine and warmer with an increasing breeze from the southwest. Wind: NW 5-10 to SW 10-20 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Temperatures drop this evening to the low 30s and then rise to near 40° by morning under a clear sky. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much, much warmer! Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible during the afternoon. Most rainfall stays south Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 41° High: 61°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.