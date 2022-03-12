A big warm up is around the corner!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- "Spring Forward" tonight. Set the clocks ahead one hour, check smoke alarm batteries if you have a chance
- Abundant sunshine all weekend as we reach around 40° today and the 60s Sunday
- Highs mostly in the 60s and 70s next week, slight chance of a shower Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: 100% sunshine and warmer with an increasing breeze from the southwest. Wind: NW 5-10 to SW 10-20 mph. High: 40°
Tonight: Temperatures drop this evening to the low 30s and then rise to near 40° by morning under a clear sky. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much, much warmer! Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible during the afternoon. Most rainfall stays south Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 41° High: 61°
