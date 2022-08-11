A big warmup by the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat & humidity build the rest of the week & weekend
- Staying dry & sunny through the weekend; Rain chances showing up early next week
- A sign of cooler temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph High: 90°
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 68°
Friday: Sunny & even warmer. A back door cool front will keep temperatures from reaching 90° in central & western Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 91°
Saturday: Very sunny, hot & muggy. Wind: SW 10-15 mph Low: 70° High: 95°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.