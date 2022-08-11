A big warmup by the weekend

Temperatures are climbing into the 90s by the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The heat & humidity build the rest of the week & weekend

Staying dry & sunny through the weekend; Rain chances showing up early next week

A sign of cooler temperatures next week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph High: 90° Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 68° Friday: Sunny & even warmer. A back door cool front will keep temperatures from reaching 90° in central & western Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 91° Saturday: Very sunny, hot & muggy. Wind: SW 10-15 mph Low: 70° High: 95° Get more updates from our weather team:

