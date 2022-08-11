Watch Now
A big warmup by the weekend

Temperatures are climbing into the 90s by the weekend
and last updated 2022-08-11 04:49:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat & humidity build the rest of the week & weekend
  • Staying dry & sunny through the weekend; Rain chances showing up early next week
  • A sign of cooler temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday:  Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Friday: Sunny & even warmer. A back door cool front will keep temperatures from reaching 90° in central & western Missouri. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 91°

Saturday: Very sunny, hot & muggy. Wind: SW 10-15 mph Low: 70° High: 95°

