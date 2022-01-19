A bitter blast of cold air settles into the area today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures drop throughout the morning, holding steady near 20 degrees in the afternoon

Prepare for single digit low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings and wind chills near -10 to -20°

We may see some flurries at times today

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Temperatures drop through the morning. Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Flurries are possible at times. Wind: N 15-30 mph. High: Dropping to 15°-20°. Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

Tonight: Mostly clear, bitter cold and windy. Wind: N 10-25 mph. Low: 4° Wind Chill: -10 to -20°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less wind but staying bitter cold. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 17° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Friday: Slight rise in temperatures under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Low: 4° High: 29° Wind Chill: 5 to 15°

