A bitter cold day ahead with snow possible Thursday morning

and last updated 2022-02-23 04:56:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Bitterly cold air settles in with wind chills this morning down to -10 & -15°
  • Cold air sticks around all week with a warm up by next week
  • Snow builds in tomorrow morning, after 6-7am; Dusting-1" possible but roads may become slick quick

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying very cold. A disturbance could bring some light snow across southern and central Missouri. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 22° Wind Chill: 5-10°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying very cold. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 16°

Thursday: Snow builds in around the morning commute, after 7-8am. A dusting to 1" is possible while some locations could receive a bit more. Staying very cold. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 23°

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 10° High: 30°

