Calm weather day Sunday, then chance for slick Monday morning rush hour

WEATHER HEADLINES

Decent weather today with sunshine and highs around 40°

Two chances of snow next week: Monday and Thursday, plus a powerful Arctic blast Thursday

Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday-Friday, well below zero



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with much less wind. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Snow moves in by 6 a.m. This could lead to a slick Monday morning rush hour. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Low: 20s this evening then rising to around 32° by morning

Monday: Snow ending during the afternoon, possibly mixing with or changing to drizzle before ending. Roads will improve during the day with above freezing temperatures. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. High: 35°

Monday Night: A strong cold front arrives around midnight. Any water or slush left over will re-freeze. Wind: SSE 5-10 to N 15-25 mph. Low: 14°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 24°

