Chilly breeze will keep temperatures in 30s, 40s Wednesday

A warmer weather pattern sets up next week
and last updated 2023-01-04 06:40:56-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy and seasonally cool today & Thursday
  • A few snow flurries can't be ruled out at times in northern Missouri today
  • Watching a weak system Friday night through Saturday morning bringing some rain or light wintry mix to the area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy north to partly sunny south and seasonally chilly. A few flurries fly across northern Missouri. Winds remain breezy to gusty. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: W 10-20 mph Low: 26°

Thursday: Enjoy a brighter day. Breezy conditions temper any warming from the extra sunshine. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 39°

Friday: Clouds return and temperatures warm up slightly. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 25° High: 47°

