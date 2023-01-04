Chilly breeze will keep temperatures in 30s, 40s Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy and seasonally cool today & Thursday

A few snow flurries can't be ruled out at times in northern Missouri today

Watching a weak system Friday night through Saturday morning bringing some rain or light wintry mix to the area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy north to partly sunny south and seasonally chilly. A few flurries fly across northern Missouri. Winds remain breezy to gusty. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: W 10-20 mph Low: 26°

Thursday: Enjoy a brighter day. Breezy conditions temper any warming from the extra sunshine. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 39°

Friday: Clouds return and temperatures warm up slightly. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 25° High: 47°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

