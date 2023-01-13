A cold Friday followed by a pleasant weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

More sunshine expected by the late afternoon and less wind today

Even warmer temperatures expected this weekend

Rain possible Monday and Wednesday while temperatures continue to stay above normal

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds in the morning with sunshine in the late afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly but luckily, the wind calms down Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and cold. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 23°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warming up. Stronger winds out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 50°

Sunday: Increasing clouds and 20°+ above average. The wind stays strong out of the south. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°

