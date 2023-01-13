A cold Friday followed by a pleasant weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine expected by the late afternoon and less wind today
- Even warmer temperatures expected this weekend
- Rain possible Monday and Wednesday while temperatures continue to stay above normal
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Clouds in the morning with sunshine in the late afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly but luckily, the wind calms down Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 36°
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and cold. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 23°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warming up. Stronger winds out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 50°
Sunday: Increasing clouds and 20°+ above average. The wind stays strong out of the south. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°
