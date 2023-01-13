Watch Now
A cold Friday followed by a pleasant weekend

Staying in the 30s today but rising into the 50s Saturday & Sunday
and last updated 2023-01-13 05:26:50-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine expected by the late afternoon and less wind today
  • Even warmer temperatures expected this weekend
  • Rain possible Monday and Wednesday while temperatures continue to stay above normal

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds in the morning with sunshine in the late afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly but luckily, the wind calms down Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and cold. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 23°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warming up. Stronger winds out of the south. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 50°

Sunday: Increasing clouds and 20°+ above average. The wind stays strong out of the south. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 37° High: 56°

