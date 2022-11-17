A cold front brings a chance of light rain/snow to the area this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front arrives this afternoon and could bring a brief band of rain/snow with it

Sunshine but frigid conditions for the weekend, especially Friday

Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold front moves through. A band of snow showers is possible during the afternoon with no snow accumulation. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Clouds clear and temperatures plummet. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 17°

Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 27°, Wind Chill: 15°

Saturday: Sunny skies and staying cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 19° High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°

