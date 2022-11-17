Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cold front brings a chance of light rain/snow to the area this afternoon

Cloudy and cold with a light rain/snow mix along a cold front
and last updated 2022-11-17 04:57:21-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front arrives this afternoon and could bring a brief band of rain/snow with it
  • Sunshine but frigid conditions for the weekend, especially Friday
  • Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold front moves through. A band of snow showers is possible during the afternoon with no snow accumulation. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Clouds clear and temperatures plummet. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 17°

Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 27°, Wind Chill: 15°

Saturday: Sunny skies and staying cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 19° High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.