A cold front brings cooler temperatures & thunderstorms this afternoon

and last updated 2021-07-07 04:49:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front will slide through this afternoon bringing scattered thunderstorms to the area after 1pm
  • Enjoy the break from the heat today & Thursday with highs in the mid 80s
  • More rounds of thunderstorms this weekend, with a chance of severe weather Friday night to Saturday morning & again Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds this morning with thunderstorms developing after lunch. The scattered storms will linger into the evening hours as a cold front pushes through. Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84°, dropping to the 70s in the rain

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooling down. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Thursday: Great summer weather! Morning clouds then afternoon sun. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. High: 85°

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 70° High: 93°

