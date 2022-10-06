Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cold front drops temperatures significantly tomorrow

A 20-degree temperature swing is heading our way
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-06 06:27:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One final day with temperatures in the 80s this week
  • The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through
  • Highs are much cooler Friday with temperatures down to the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with the wind shifting to the north during the afternoon as a cold front passes through. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph, picking up in the evening. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 44°

Friday: It will feel a lot more like late October/November! Temperatures are much cooler with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. High: 56°

Saturday: Morning frost/freeze is likely! The sunshine will warm things up into the afternoon although highs remain below average. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.