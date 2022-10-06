A cold front drops temperatures significantly tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

One final day with temperatures in the 80s this week

The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through

Highs are much cooler Friday with temperatures down to the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with the wind shifting to the north during the afternoon as a cold front passes through. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph, picking up in the evening. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 44°

Friday: It will feel a lot more like late October/November! Temperatures are much cooler with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. High: 56°

Saturday: Morning frost/freeze is likely! The sunshine will warm things up into the afternoon although highs remain below average. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 62°

