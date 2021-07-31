A cold front moves through today, some thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunderstorms end across northern Missouri this morning

New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening along a cold front. Most rain will occur south of Kansas City

Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and will stick around through Thursday, little to chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms will end across northern Missouri this morning. New scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mostly south of KC. Wind: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Any thunderstorms end to the south before midnight. Then, decreasing clouds and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much more comfortable. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°

Monday: More great summer weather. Abundant sunshine. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High 83°

