A cold front moves through today, some thunderstorms possible

and last updated 2021-07-31 07:35:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms end across northern Missouri this morning
  • New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening along a cold front. Most rain will occur south of Kansas City
  • Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and will stick around through Thursday, little to chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms will end across northern Missouri this morning. New scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mostly south of KC. Wind: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Any thunderstorms end to the south before midnight. Then, decreasing clouds and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much more comfortable. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°

Monday: More great summer weather. Abundant sunshine. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High 83°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

