A cold front moves through today, some thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms end across northern Missouri this morning
- New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening along a cold front. Most rain will occur south of Kansas City
- Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and will stick around through Thursday, little to chance of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms will end across northern Missouri this morning. New scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mostly south of KC. Wind: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Any thunderstorms end to the south before midnight. Then, decreasing clouds and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much more comfortable. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 84°
Monday: More great summer weather. Abundant sunshine. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High 83°
