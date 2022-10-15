A cool fall weekend of weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chilly, clear start with clouds this afternoon
- A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday
- Warming up by next weekend near 80
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 70°
Tonight: Clear and colder with less wind. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 44°
Sunday: Great tailgating weather with a few clouds and a northwest breeze 10-20 mph. Kickoff temperature, and our high temperature: 64º Go Chiefs!
Monday: Mostly sunny but unseasonably cold. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 35° High: 52°
