A cool fall weekend of weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A chilly, clear start with clouds this afternoon

A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday

Warming up by next weekend near 80

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Tonight: Clear and colder with less wind. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Sunday: Great tailgating weather with a few clouds and a northwest breeze 10-20 mph. Kickoff temperature, and our high temperature: 64º Go Chiefs!

Monday: Mostly sunny but unseasonably cold. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 35° High: 52°

