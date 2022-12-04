Watch Now
Decent December day with highs in 40s, filtered sunshine

and last updated 2022-12-04 08:05:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Around 50 today and Monday with periods of clouds
  • Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday night-Thursday and most likely rain
  • Temperatures will run about average this week, which means highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s/30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Filtered sunshine from high overcast clouds. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 46°

Tonight: High clouds and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33°

Monday: A decent December day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A cold front moves through later in the afternoon. Wind: S to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 50°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Slight chance of a shower. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 38°

