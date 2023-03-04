Watch Now
A few showers 9 am -1 pm, then nice weather

and last updated 2023-03-04 08:07:17-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A brief period of showers 9 a.m.-1 p.m., then great Saturday weather!
  • Flirting with spring Sunday, highs around 70°
  • Windy Sunday with the warmer air, gusts to 40 mph
  • Much colder Tuesday through Friday with increasing chances of precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A period of rain showers 9 a.m. -1 p.m. then becoming mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 58°
Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and calm
Temperatures in the 40s
Wind: North 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an increasing breeze
Low: 38°
Wind: Southeast up to 10-20 mph

Sunday: Our sky is a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Surging warmth comes with windy conditions.
This will be our second time reaching 70° this year and our warmest afternoon since reaching 72° on Feb. 2.
Low: High: 70°
Wind: South 10-25 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph

