A few showers 9 am -1 pm, then nice weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

A brief period of showers 9 a.m.-1 p.m., then great Saturday weather!

Flirting with spring Sunday, highs around 70°

Windy Sunday with the warmer air, gusts to 40 mph

Much colder Tuesday through Friday with increasing chances of precipitation



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A period of rain showers 9 a.m. -1 p.m. then becoming mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 58°

Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and calm

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind: North 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an increasing breeze

Low: 38°

Wind: Southeast up to 10-20 mph

Sunday: Our sky is a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Surging warmth comes with windy conditions.

This will be our second time reaching 70° this year and our warmest afternoon since reaching 72° on Feb. 2.

Low: High: 70°

Wind: South 10-25 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph

