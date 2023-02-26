Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few showers and calm today then a stormy Sunday night

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-26 08:21:27-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle today
  • A round of rain, heavy at times, and strong thunderstorms between 9 PM and 4 AM
  • Wind gusts 50-70 mph main severe threat
  • After the thunderstorms it will remain very windy through Monday with gusts 40-50 mph

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of scattered showers in the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 gust 30-35 mph

Sunday Night-Early Monday: Very windy with a round of strong thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Showers may linger into Monday morning.
Temperatures will warm to around 60° by midnight, dropping back to 50° by morning.
Wind: S-SW 20-40, G 50 mph potential higher gusts in thunderstorms

Monday: Light rain ending by 7-9 a.m. Becoming sunny but very windy conditions expected, especially around noon.
High: 58°
Wind: WNW 10-25 G40-50

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.