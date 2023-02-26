A few showers and calm today then a stormy Sunday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle today

A round of rain, heavy at times, and strong thunderstorms between 9 PM and 4 AM

Wind gusts 50-70 mph main severe threat

After the thunderstorms it will remain very windy through Monday with gusts 40-50 mph



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of scattered showers in the afternoon.

High: 53°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 gust 30-35 mph

Sunday Night-Early Monday: Very windy with a round of strong thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Showers may linger into Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm to around 60° by midnight, dropping back to 50° by morning.

Wind: S-SW 20-40, G 50 mph potential higher gusts in thunderstorms

Monday: Light rain ending by 7-9 a.m. Becoming sunny but very windy conditions expected, especially around noon.

High: 58°

Wind: WNW 10-25 G40-50

