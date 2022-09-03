A few thunderstorms this evening mainly south, east of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers and thunderstorms this morning and evening, Sunday and Labor Day

Highs mostly in the 80s with lows in the 60s the next seven-10 days

Ragweed pollen remains very high for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and thunderstorms this evening mainly south and east of KC. Otherwise, a nice summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: Shift to N 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 64°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Labor Day: A great day for the pool or barbecue, just keep an eye to the sky as a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph Low: 65° High: 83°

