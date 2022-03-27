KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few snowflakes, ice pellets and rain drops this morning

A big warm up Monday and Tuesday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday night, Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few snowflakes, ice pellets and raindrops will be around this morning. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 46°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 32°

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 60°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm, windy conditions. Showers and storms expected Tuesday night. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 46° High: 77°

