A frigid Friday followed by a warm up this weekend

Highs stay in the 30s today & approach 60° Sunday
and last updated 2023-02-24 06:23:58-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly Arctic air lingers Friday
  • Feeling better over the weekend with the 50s & 60s expected
  • An increasing chance of rain and strong storms Sunday night-Monday; Main risks include heavy rain & severe wind gusts

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds today with a light wintry mix of drizzle/freezing drizzle developing. No impacts or accumulation expected. Just a reminder that we're still in winter!
High: 35°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any drizzle ends quickly. Temperatures drop off with a light wind.
Low: 22°
Wind: E 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and light rain. Strong storms possible overnight Sunday-Monday. Rising temperatures through evening.
Low: 36° High: 59°
Wind: S 20-35 mph

