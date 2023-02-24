A frigid Friday followed by a warm up this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly Arctic air lingers Friday
- Feeling better over the weekend with the 50s & 60s expected
- An increasing chance of rain and strong storms Sunday night-Monday; Main risks include heavy rain & severe wind gusts
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Increasing clouds today with a light wintry mix of drizzle/freezing drizzle developing. No impacts or accumulation expected. Just a reminder that we're still in winter!
High: 35°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Any drizzle ends quickly. Temperatures drop off with a light wind.
Low: 22°
Wind: E 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and light rain. Strong storms possible overnight Sunday-Monday. Rising temperatures through evening.
Low: 36° High: 59°
Wind: S 20-35 mph
