A frigid Friday followed by a warm up this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly Arctic air lingers Friday

Feeling better over the weekend with the 50s & 60s expected

An increasing chance of rain and strong storms Sunday night-Monday; Main risks include heavy rain & severe wind gusts



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds today with a light wintry mix of drizzle/freezing drizzle developing. No impacts or accumulation expected. Just a reminder that we're still in winter!

High: 35°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any drizzle ends quickly. Temperatures drop off with a light wind.

Low: 22°

Wind: E 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better.

High: 50°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and light rain. Strong storms possible overnight Sunday-Monday. Rising temperatures through evening.

Low: 36° High: 59°

Wind: S 20-35 mph

