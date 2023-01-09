Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Great start to the week with daytime highs climbing to the 50s in Kansas City

Next storm system brings a chance of snow Thursday morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-01-09 06:18:16-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Beautiful January weather the next three days with highs in the 50s
  • Our next storm system slated for Wednesday night-Thursday bringing a chance of wet snow to the area
  • Temperatures rise above freezing quickly Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and really nice for January! The wind picks up. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly and not as windy. Wind: W 5-10 mph Low: 30°

Tuesday: Pleasant winter day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 57°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying dry during the day. A chance for light rain begins late in the evening/overnight. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 36° High: 52°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.