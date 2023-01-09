Great start to the week with daytime highs climbing to the 50s in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Beautiful January weather the next three days with highs in the 50s

Our next storm system slated for Wednesday night-Thursday bringing a chance of wet snow to the area

Temperatures rise above freezing quickly Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and really nice for January! The wind picks up. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly and not as windy. Wind: W 5-10 mph Low: 30°

Tuesday: Pleasant winter day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 57°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying dry during the day. A chance for light rain begins late in the evening/overnight. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 36° High: 52°

