A great warm up today with gusty winds

WEATHER HEADLINES

A windy warm up Wednesday, highs in the 60s

A cold front blasts through Thursday bringing rain & a brief window of wintry mix in the evening; Temperatures drop fast!

Very cold & breezy for St. Patrick's Day & Saturday, wind chills in the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week! Highs climb 10° above average with the help of a mostly sunny sky and strong winds.

High: 65°

Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Chance of rain increases by sunrise Thursday.

Low: 50°

Wind: S 20-30 mph

Thursday: Warming to near 60° by noon, then a strong cold front will roll through with temperatures dropping into the 30s by early evening. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely ahead of and along the front. There is a slight chance of snow Thursday evening and night.

High: 60° at 12-1pm, Dropping to the 30s by early evening.

Wind: S 15-25 mph shift to the N-NW 20-40 mph

St. Patrick's Day (Friday): Cold air surges in! The wind remains very strong. Grab multiple green layers if heading to the parade!

Low: 22° High: 40°, Wind Chill: 24-28°

Wind: S 25-35, Gusts 40 mph

