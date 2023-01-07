Watch Now
Light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet and snow to develop by noon

and last updated 2023-01-07 07:41:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet, snow develops by noon ending this evening
  • Temperatures drop this afternoon, chance of slick spots after 3-4 p.m. if there is enough water on surfaces to freeze
  • The Super 10-day forecast shows temperatures running 10-20 degrees above average next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet, snow develops by noon ending this evening. Slick spots are possible after 3-4 p.m. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Tonight: Any light mix ends this evening. Watch for slick spots. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 25°

Sunday: Morning clouds and possible slick spots quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. High: 43°

Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 53°

