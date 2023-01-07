Light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet and snow to develop by noon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet, snow develops by noon ending this evening
- Temperatures drop this afternoon, chance of slick spots after 3-4 p.m. if there is enough water on surfaces to freeze
- The Super 10-day forecast shows temperatures running 10-20 degrees above average next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A light mix of rain, freezing rain showers, sleet, snow develops by noon ending this evening. Slick spots are possible after 3-4 p.m. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 35°
Tonight: Any light mix ends this evening. Watch for slick spots. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 25°
Sunday: Morning clouds and possible slick spots quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. High: 43°
Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 53°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.