A much calmer day of weather, more sun and less wind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Today will see much better weather, more sunshine and less wind

Monday through Wednesday will see dry weather with comfortable temperatures

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Not as windy, sunny, and rather nice. Wind: W 10-20 mph High: 70°

Tonight: A few clouds and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 40°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures. Wind: NW to N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather after a cold start. Wind: E to SE 5-10 miles per hour. Low: 36° High: 65°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

