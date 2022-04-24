Watch
Weather

Actions

A much calmer day of weather, more sun and less wind

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-04-24 08:12:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today will see much better weather, more sunshine and less wind
  • Monday through Wednesday will see dry weather with comfortable temperatures
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Not as windy, sunny, and rather nice. Wind: W 10-20 mph High: 70°

Tonight: A few clouds and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 40°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures. Wind: NW to N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather after a cold start. Wind: E to SE 5-10 miles per hour. Low: 36° High: 65°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.