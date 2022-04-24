A much calmer day of weather, more sun and less wind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today will see much better weather, more sunshine and less wind
- Monday through Wednesday will see dry weather with comfortable temperatures
- Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Not as windy, sunny, and rather nice. Wind: W 10-20 mph High: 70°
Tonight: A few clouds and cool. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 40°
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures. Wind: NW to N 10-20 mph. High: 59°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather after a cold start. Wind: E to SE 5-10 miles per hour. Low: 36° High: 65°
