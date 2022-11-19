A nice warming trend begins Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The unseasonably cold weather lasts through tonight
- South winds on Sunday will take our highs to the 40s
- Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s, perhaps a day in the 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny skies, breezy and still cold. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°
Tonight: Clear with temperatures dropping quickly this evening before steadying out after midnight. Wind: NW 5-10 to S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 17° by midnight, 17°-20° by morning
Sunday: The warming trend begins with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 47°
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 54°
