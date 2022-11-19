A nice warming trend begins Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

The unseasonably cold weather lasts through tonight

South winds on Sunday will take our highs to the 40s

Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s, perhaps a day in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny skies, breezy and still cold. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°

Tonight: Clear with temperatures dropping quickly this evening before steadying out after midnight. Wind: NW 5-10 to S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 17° by midnight, 17°-20° by morning

Sunday: The warming trend begins with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 47°

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 54°

