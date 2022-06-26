Watch Now
Refreshing airmass moves in, will stick around into Tuesday morning

and last updated 2022-06-26 07:29:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain and thunderstorms from Paola to Harrisonville to Sedalia and points south
  • A refreshing air mass today through Tuesday morning
  • Heating up Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a Friday-Saturday cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning rain and thunderstorms from Paola to Harrisonville to Sedalia and point south. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: Refreshing! Partly cloudy. Wind: Almost none. Low: 58°

Monday: Partly cloudy. Staying comfortable. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer, still tolerable humidity. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 60° High: 85°

