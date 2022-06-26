Refreshing airmass moves in, will stick around into Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning rain and thunderstorms from Paola to Harrisonville to Sedalia and points south
- A refreshing air mass today through Tuesday morning
- Heating up Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a Friday-Saturday cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning rain and thunderstorms from Paola to Harrisonville to Sedalia and point south. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 76°
Tonight: Refreshing! Partly cloudy. Wind: Almost none. Low: 58°
Monday: Partly cloudy. Staying comfortable. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 79°
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer, still tolerable humidity. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 60° High: 85°
