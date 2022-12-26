A shot of cold air keeps Kansas City cold

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front brings wind chills back to the single-digits

Warming temperatures and windy, near 60 by Thursday afternoon

Rain possible Saturday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Falling temperatures through morning with wind chills in the single digits by afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts(morning)30 mph. High: 23°

Tonight: Mostly clear and continued cold Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 9°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures warming above freezing. Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 36°

Wednesday: Much warmer with sunshine, highs near 50. Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph Low: 30° High: 50°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

