A shot of cold air keeps Kansas City cold

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front brings wind chills back to the single-digits
- Warming temperatures and windy, near 60 by Thursday afternoon
- Rain possible Saturday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Falling temperatures through morning with wind chills in the single digits by afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts(morning)30 mph. High: 23°
Tonight: Mostly clear and continued cold Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 9°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures warming above freezing. Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 36°
Wednesday: Much warmer with sunshine, highs near 50. Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph Low: 30° High: 50°
