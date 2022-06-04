Shower possible later this afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain possible this afternoon, mainly near and south of I-70

Rain chances daily for the next five days

Temperatures staying mostly near or below normal

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain possible near and south of I-70 this afternoon. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 63°

Sunday: An area of rain and storms are possible in the morning, drying out for the rest of the day. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 82°

Monday: Scattered showers and storms around for the day, rain chance at 50% Wind: W 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 79°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

