A snow & rain mixture arrives during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES

First storm of the week moves in this morning, tapering off after lunch

Watch for a few slick spots this morning, while roads mainly stay wet through the day

A stronger storm blasts in Thursday bringing accumulating snow & dangerous cold into Christmas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rising temperatures create a wintry mix of snow and rain by 7am - 12pm. This tapers to drizzle while ending from west to east during our evening commute. Very little, if any, accumulation expected. Just watch for a few slick spots on elevated surfaces. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: A few flurries possible along a passing cold front. Turning colder. Wind: SE to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 19°

Tuesday: Any moisture left on roads will turn icy. Take your time during the early commute! Expect cloudy skies and cold temps through the day. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 24°

Wednesday: Cloudy and staying cold! Wind: E 10 mph. Low: 17° High: 24°

