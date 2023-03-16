A strong cold front blasts through this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain lingers off and on through the morning and afternoon along with strong wind gusts of 40-45 mph

A cold front arrives between 12pm-2pm with temperatures tanking for the afternoon commute

A brief window of snow is possible between 6pm-9pm with only minor accumulations expected

Prepare for the bitter cold Friday and Saturday with single digit morning wind chills

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Warming to near 60° by 1pm with light rain possible. Temperatures drop quickly behind a strong cold front passage after 2pm. A brief window of snow possible this evening.

High: 60° at 1pm, Dropping into the 30s by early evening.

Wind: S 15-25 mph shift to the N-NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Any evening precipitation ends with a clearing sky. Temperatures get much colder with gusty winds out of the northwest. Wind Advisory goes through 7am Friday.

Low: 24°

Wind: N-NW 25-35 mph

St. Patrick's Day (Friday): Cold air settles in as the wind stays strong. Grab multiple green layers if heading to the parade! A stray afternoon shower can't be completely ruled out.

High: 42°, Wind Chill: 25-32°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Saturday: Bitterly cold day with very strong winds!

Low: 18° High: 31°, Wind Chill: 18°

Wind: NW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

