A strong front blasts through this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Passing rain showers this morning followed by more sunshine late in the afternoon

A very cold weekend expected with highs only in the 20s and 30s

A major storm is setting up next week with rain to snow expected Wednesday to Thursday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Passing rain showers early in the morning. Then an isolated sprinkle during the early afternoon. Clouds clear late in the day as the cold air surges south. Temperatures drop quickly this evening! Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 55°, dropping after 3 PM.

Tonight: Clear sky and very cold! Layer up! Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 13° Wind Chill: 0°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Staying windy! Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 27° Wind Chill: 5°-15°

Sunday: Another blast of cold air arrives keeping the winter chill around. Staying mostly sunny and windy. Wind: N 15-30 mph. Low: 20° High: 32° Wind Chill: 15°-20°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

