A strong summer cold front arrives tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot through Sunday with a chance of strong thunderstorms later tonight across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri

Breezy, hot and humid for Father's Day

Strong Sunday night summer cold front brings scattered thunderstorms and much cooler air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning, mostly northern Missouri. Then, it will become partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 95°

Sunday Night: Summer begins at 10:32 PM. A cold front arrives bringing scattered thunderstorms, some may be strong. Wind: Shift to N 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of mainly morning showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. High: 75°

Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Wind: South increasing to 10-25 mph Low: 53° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

