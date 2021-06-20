Watch
A strong summer cold front arrives tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot through Sunday with a chance of strong thunderstorms later tonight across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri
  • Breezy, hot and humid for Father's Day
  • Strong Sunday night summer cold front brings scattered thunderstorms and much cooler air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning, mostly northern Missouri. Then, it will become partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 95°

Sunday Night: Summer begins at 10:32 PM. A cold front arrives bringing scattered thunderstorms, some may be strong. Wind: Shift to N 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of mainly morning showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. High: 75°

Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Wind: South increasing to 10-25 mph Low: 53° High: 85°

