A strong summer cold front arrives tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot through Sunday with a chance of strong thunderstorms later tonight across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri
- Breezy, hot and humid for Father's Day
- Strong Sunday night summer cold front brings scattered thunderstorms and much cooler air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning, mostly northern Missouri. Then, it will become partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 95°
Sunday Night: Summer begins at 10:32 PM. A cold front arrives bringing scattered thunderstorms, some may be strong. Wind: Shift to N 10-20 mph. Low: 62°
Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of mainly morning showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. High: 75°
Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Wind: South increasing to 10-25 mph Low: 53° High: 85°
