Sunny but cold Red Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds clear north to south this morning with temperatures going from the 20s to 30 during the afternoon

Warming up and a little breezy this weekend with highs in the 50s

Rain likely during Valentine's Day

Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Any clouds this morning will clear quickly, leaving us with more sunshine but chilly temperatures. Winds relax as the afternoon unfolds.

High: 38°

Wind: N 15-25 mph (am) to 5-10 mph (pm)

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!

Low: 20° High: 50°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great day for watch parties. More clouds and wind expected. Still feeling nice with temperatures running about 15° above average.

Low: 27° High: 57°

Wind: S 15-25, Gust: 30 mph

