Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny but cold Red Friday

Great weather over weekend with highs back to 50s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-10 08:42:32-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds clear north to south this morning with temperatures going from the 20s to 30 during the afternoon
  • Warming up and a little breezy this weekend with highs in the 50s
  • Rain likely during Valentine's Day
  • Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Any clouds this morning will clear quickly, leaving us with more sunshine but chilly temperatures. Winds relax as the afternoon unfolds.
High: 38°
Wind: N 15-25 mph (am) to 5-10 mph (pm)

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!
Low: 20° High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great day for watch parties. More clouds and wind expected. Still feeling nice with temperatures running about 15° above average.
Low: 27° High: 57°
Wind: S 15-25, Gust: 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.