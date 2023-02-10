Sunny but cold Red Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds clear north to south this morning with temperatures going from the 20s to 30 during the afternoon
- Warming up and a little breezy this weekend with highs in the 50s
- Rain likely during Valentine's Day
- Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Any clouds this morning will clear quickly, leaving us with more sunshine but chilly temperatures. Winds relax as the afternoon unfolds.
High: 38°
Wind: N 15-25 mph (am) to 5-10 mph (pm)
Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!
Low: 20° High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great day for watch parties. More clouds and wind expected. Still feeling nice with temperatures running about 15° above average.
Low: 27° High: 57°
Wind: S 15-25, Gust: 30 mph
