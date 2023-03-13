Watch Now
A very chilly start to the week as wind chills stay in the 20s

Looking forward to a nice warm up by Wednesday
and last updated 2023-03-13 06:07:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs remain colder than average most of the next 7-10 days
  • A much needed warm up comes Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s
  • Rain is likely Thursday along a strong cold front; Temperatures plummet for St. Patrick's Day festivities on Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A partly to mostly cloudy sky with continued cool temperatures and a strong northerly breeze.
High: 39° Wind Chill: 20-28°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and even colder. The wind gradually dies down as well.
Low: 21°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Temperatures improve after a very cold start. The sunshine is out and the wind stays light.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week! Soak in the 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Low: 36° High: 65°
Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 40-45 mph

