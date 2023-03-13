A very chilly start to the week as wind chills stay in the 20s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs remain colder than average most of the next 7-10 days
- A much needed warm up comes Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s
- Rain is likely Thursday along a strong cold front; Temperatures plummet for St. Patrick's Day festivities on Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A partly to mostly cloudy sky with continued cool temperatures and a strong northerly breeze.
High: 39° Wind Chill: 20-28°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and even colder. The wind gradually dies down as well.
Low: 21°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Temperatures improve after a very cold start. The sunshine is out and the wind stays light.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Warmest day of the week! Soak in the 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Low: 36° High: 65°
Wind: S 20-30, Gusts 40-45 mph
