Very cold Saturday, wind chill values between 0 and 15 degrees

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very cold and lots of clouds today, wind chill values between 0° and 15°
- A very cold start to Sunday, then a warming trend begins
- Spring begins Monday with Spring like warmth
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A very cold start then mostly cloudy and still cold.
High: 31°
Wind chill: 0°-15°
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind, very cold
Temperatures drop to 20°
Wind chills: 5° to 15°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and very cold with a light wind
Low: 14°
Wind chills: 0° to 10° by Saturday morning
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: 100% sunshine and warmer after a very cold start
High: 45°
Wind: SW to S 5-15 mph
