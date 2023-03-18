Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Very cold Saturday, wind chill values between 0 and 15 degrees

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-03-18 07:43:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very cold and lots of clouds today, wind chill values between 0° and 15°
  • A very cold start to Sunday, then a warming trend begins
  • Spring begins Monday with Spring like warmth

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold start then mostly cloudy and still cold.
High: 31°
Wind chill: 0°-15°
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind, very cold
Temperatures drop to 20°
Wind chills: 5° to 15°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with a light wind
Low: 14°
Wind chills: 0° to 10° by Saturday morning
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: 100% sunshine and warmer after a very cold start
High: 45°
Wind: SW to S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.