Very cold Saturday, wind chill values between 0 and 15 degrees

WEATHER HEADLINES

Very cold and lots of clouds today, wind chill values between 0° and 15°

A very cold start to Sunday, then a warming trend begins

Spring begins Monday with Spring like warmth

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold start then mostly cloudy and still cold.

High: 31°

Wind chill: 0°-15°

Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind, very cold

Temperatures drop to 20°

Wind chills: 5° to 15°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with a light wind

Low: 14°

Wind chills: 0° to 10° by Saturday morning

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: 100% sunshine and warmer after a very cold start

High: 45°

Wind: SW to S 5-15 mph

