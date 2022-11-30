A very cold Wednesday before temperatures warm back up Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy and chilly today with highs holding in the 30s

Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front

Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, but cold. Luckily, the wind dies down through the day. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 20-25°

Tonight: Less wind, few clouds and staying cold. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 25°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezes pick up and temperatures begin to rise. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 50°

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy and even warmer. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°

