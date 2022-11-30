A very cold Wednesday before temperatures warm back up Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Breezy and chilly today with highs holding in the 30s
- Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front
- Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny, but cold. Luckily, the wind dies down through the day. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 20-25°
Tonight: Less wind, few clouds and staying cold. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 25°
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezes pick up and temperatures begin to rise. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 50°
Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy and even warmer. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°
