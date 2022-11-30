Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A very cold Wednesday before temperatures warm back up Friday

The cold blast today is short-lived
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-11-30 06:03:27-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy and chilly today with highs holding in the 30s
  • Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front
  • Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, but cold. Luckily, the wind dies down through the day. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 20-25°

Tonight: Less wind, few clouds and staying cold. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 25°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezes pick up and temperatures begin to rise. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 50°

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy and even warmer. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.