Very warm, breezy start to November in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs stay well above average for the first three days of November

A good chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday-Saturday

Dry and cool for Chiefs Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warming up and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying warm. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 76°

Thursday: More clouds, staying windy and warm. Fire danger is high! Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. Low: 58° High: 77°

Friday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the morning. Thunderstorms are likely through the evening and overnight. The severe weather risk stays to our south. Low: 64° High: 68°

