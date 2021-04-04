A warm and dry Easter Sunday, our next storm system arrives Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool with temperatures in the low 50s for Easter sunrise

Highs in the 70s today and near 80 for Easter Sunday

Our next storm arrives Wednesday and rain chances are trending up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 52°, decent weather at sunrise which is at 6:58 AM.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Monday: Sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-30 Low: 56° High: 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm with more humidity. Wind: S 15-30 Low: 60° High: 77°

Wednesday: 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S to W 15-25 Low: 63° High: 74°

