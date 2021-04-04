A warm and dry Easter Sunday, our next storm system arrives Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool with temperatures in the low 50s for Easter sunrise
- Highs in the 70s today and near 80 for Easter Sunday
- Our next storm arrives Wednesday and rain chances are trending up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 52°, decent weather at sunrise which is at 6:58 AM.
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°
Monday: Sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-30 Low: 56° High: 80°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm with more humidity. Wind: S 15-30 Low: 60° High: 77°
Wednesday: 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S to W 15-25 Low: 63° High: 74°
