A warm and windy MLK day followed by cooler temperatures the rest of the week

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will keep temperatures in the 50s today
and last updated 2023-01-16 06:31:41-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A very warm and windy MLK day with highs holding steady in the mid to upper 50s
  • Cooler temperatures the rest of the week with rain returning Wednesday morning
  • Brief sign of winter with some snow flurries in northern Missouri early Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild temperatures and breezy. Wind: S to W 15-30 mph. High: 56°

Tonight: Wind calms down and temperatures are much cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 34°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler but still warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Wednesday: Grab an umbrella. Rain and showers are of the way. Snow may mix in overnight & early Thursday mainly in northern Missouri. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 32° High: 45°

