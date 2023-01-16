A warm and windy MLK day followed by cooler temperatures the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very warm and windy MLK day with highs holding steady in the mid to upper 50s
- Cooler temperatures the rest of the week with rain returning Wednesday morning
- Brief sign of winter with some snow flurries in northern Missouri early Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild temperatures and breezy. Wind: S to W 15-30 mph. High: 56°
Tonight: Wind calms down and temperatures are much cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 34°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler but still warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 50°
Wednesday: Grab an umbrella. Rain and showers are of the way. Snow may mix in overnight & early Thursday mainly in northern Missouri. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 32° High: 45°
