A warm and windy MLK day followed by cooler temperatures the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

A very warm and windy MLK day with highs holding steady in the mid to upper 50s

Cooler temperatures the rest of the week with rain returning Wednesday morning

Brief sign of winter with some snow flurries in northern Missouri early Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild temperatures and breezy. Wind: S to W 15-30 mph. High: 56°

Tonight: Wind calms down and temperatures are much cooler. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 34°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler but still warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Wednesday: Grab an umbrella. Rain and showers are of the way. Snow may mix in overnight & early Thursday mainly in northern Missouri. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 32° High: 45°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

