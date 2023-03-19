Warm up begins today with 100% sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

A warming trend begins today

Spring begins Monday at 4:24 p.m. with wind and highs in the low 60s

Several chances of rain Tuesday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: 100% sunshine and warmer after a very cold start.

High: 44°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and cold with an increasing wind

Temperatures in the 30s.

Wind chills: 10° to 20°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and not as cold.

Low: 31°

Wind chills: 10° to 20°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Monday: Much warmer weather for the first day of spring. Strong southerly wind.

High: 62°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph, Gusts 45

