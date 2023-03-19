Warm up begins today with 100% sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warming trend begins today
- Spring begins Monday at 4:24 p.m. with wind and highs in the low 60s
- Several chances of rain Tuesday into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: 100% sunshine and warmer after a very cold start.
High: 44°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear and cold with an increasing wind
Temperatures in the 30s.
Wind chills: 10° to 20°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 31°
Wind chills: 10° to 20°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Monday: Much warmer weather for the first day of spring. Strong southerly wind.
High: 62°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph, Gusts 45
