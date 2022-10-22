Windy, dry and warm weekend with increasing humidity, beneficial rain Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Time to enjoy Autumn warmth this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s, but very windy

Strong winds expected through the weekend, gusting 30-40 mph today and 40-50 mph Sunday

Beneficial rain and thunderstorms possible Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: More sun and wind. Wind: S 15-30 gust 35-40 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Windy and mild with a few clouds. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 66°

Sunday: Very windy with gusts 40-50 mph from the south. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: S-SW 15-30, gust 40-50 mph. High: 86°

Monday: 80% chance for beneficial rain and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-20 to NW 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 71°, dropping to around 50°

