Windy warming trend begins Tuesday

and last updated 2022-12-27 06:48:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Big warming trend begins today
  • 30s today, around 50° Wednesday, around 60° Thursday
  • Chance of some rain on New Year's Eve
  • Better chance of rain on the 2nd day of 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with increasing wind and a big warming trend begins. Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 30 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and not nearly as cold. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 36° Temperatures may drop to the low 30s this evening and then slowly rise.

Wednesday: Windy and much warmer with high clouds. Clouds that the sun can shine through. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 52°

Thursday: It will feel nearly 100° warmer than it did last Thursday! Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, with decreasing wind. Wind: S 15-30 to W 5-15 mph. Low: 47° High: 60°

