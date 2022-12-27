Windy warming trend begins Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Big warming trend begins today
- 30s today, around 50° Wednesday, around 60° Thursday
- Chance of some rain on New Year's Eve
- Better chance of rain on the 2nd day of 2023
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with increasing wind and a big warming trend begins. Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 30 mph. High: 38°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and not nearly as cold. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 36° Temperatures may drop to the low 30s this evening and then slowly rise.
Wednesday: Windy and much warmer with high clouds. Clouds that the sun can shine through. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 52°
Thursday: It will feel nearly 100° warmer than it did last Thursday! Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, with decreasing wind. Wind: S 15-30 to W 5-15 mph. Low: 47° High: 60°
