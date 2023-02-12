A winning Super Bowl Sunday forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today the Super Bowl
- Rain likely on Valentine's Day
- Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday is looking great! Very comfortable with increasing clouds & breezes.
High: 60°, upper 50s north metro
Wind: S 10-25, decreasing to 5-15 mph during the evening
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 27°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and great temperatures for February.
High: 58°
Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! Rain arrives early in the morning & will clear out in the afternoon. Should dry out for any dinner dates but watch for strong wind gusts.
Low: 40° High: 56°
Wind: S 20-35 mph, Gusts 40 mph
