Abundant sunshine, warmer Sunday

and last updated 2023-01-08 08:06:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice Sunday weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the 40s
  • Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday
  • Our next storm system to track is for Wednesday night-Thursday, mainly rain, perhaps some wet snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a nice day, warmer Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 45°

Tonight: Clear and calm weather, not as cold. Wind: S 10-15 mph Low: 32°

Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Tuesday: Another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: W 5-10 to SE 10-15 mph. Low: 34° High: 55°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

