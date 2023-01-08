Abundant sunshine, warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice Sunday weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the 40s
- Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday
- Our next storm system to track is for Wednesday night-Thursday, mainly rain, perhaps some wet snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a nice day, warmer Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 45°
Tonight: Clear and calm weather, not as cold. Wind: S 10-15 mph Low: 32°
Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 55°
Tuesday: Another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: W 5-10 to SE 10-15 mph. Low: 34° High: 55°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.