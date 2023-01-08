Abundant sunshine, warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Nice Sunday weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the 40s

Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday

Our next storm system to track is for Wednesday night-Thursday, mainly rain, perhaps some wet snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a nice day, warmer Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 45°

Tonight: Clear and calm weather, not as cold. Wind: S 10-15 mph Low: 32°

Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Tuesday: Another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: W 5-10 to SE 10-15 mph. Low: 34° High: 55°

