Abundant sunshine, less wind, but cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and cold this weekend with highs struggling to 30°

Big warm up early next week

A storm is showing up for Wednesday-Thursday that has the chance to bring our next chance of snow



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Less wind. Wind: N-NW 10-20 to NW 5-15 mph. High: 29° Wind Chill: 5°-15°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping this evening to around 20°. After midnight temperatures will rise to near 30° ahead of another cold front. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 20° Wind Chill: 0° to 10° by morning

Sunday: Another blast of cold air arrives before sunrise. It will be a sunny and cold day with gusty winds during the morning, decreasing during the afternoon. Wind: N 15-30 to N 5-10 mph. High: 32°

Valentine's day: A lovely day with abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph. Low: 25° High: 48°

