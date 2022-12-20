Accumulating, blowing snow & extreme cold arrives Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Use today and Wednesday to travel and prepare for our first significant snow of the season
- Snow will begin early Thursday morning with the extreme cold surging in behind it
- Winter Storm Watch: 6AM Thursday - 6PM Friday, for blowing and accumulating snow with wind gusts from 45-50 mph
- Wind Chill Advisory: 12PM Thursday - 12PM Saturday, for the dangerous cold with wind chills as low as -35°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Watch for morning fog and slight icing. Most of the day remains cloudy while temperatures stay well below average. Wind chills hover 10° colder than air temperature. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 24°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: N to E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 19°
Wednesday: Not much sunshine expected. A southerly wind boosts afternoon temperatures a bit. Some light snow develops in the evening. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 34°
Thursday: Snow increases early in the morning & lasts through the lunch hour. Blowing snow, moderate at times, and gusty winds create dangerous conditions, especially if trying to travel. Temperatures fall from 32° at midnight to -4° by 8pm while wind chills tank to -35°. Wind: NW 25-35mph, gusting 45-50mph. Low: -4° High: 32°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.