Accumulating, blowing snow & extreme cold arrives Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Use today and Wednesday to travel and prepare for our first significant snow of the season

Snow will begin early Thursday morning with the extreme cold surging in behind it

Winter Storm Watch: 6AM Thursday - 6PM Friday, for blowing and accumulating snow with wind gusts from 45-50 mph

Wind Chill Advisory: 12PM Thursday - 12PM Saturday, for the dangerous cold with wind chills as low as -35°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Watch for morning fog and slight icing. Most of the day remains cloudy while temperatures stay well below average. Wind chills hover 10° colder than air temperature. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 24°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: N to E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 19°

Wednesday: Not much sunshine expected. A southerly wind boosts afternoon temperatures a bit. Some light snow develops in the evening. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 34°

Thursday: Snow increases early in the morning & lasts through the lunch hour. Blowing snow, moderate at times, and gusty winds create dangerous conditions, especially if trying to travel. Temperatures fall from 32° at midnight to -4° by 8pm while wind chills tank to -35°. Wind: NW 25-35mph, gusting 45-50mph. Low: -4° High: 32°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

