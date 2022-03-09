Accumulating snow begins overnight tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds today ahead of our next storm system to produce significant snow Thursday

Snow begins 2-5 AM Thursday and does not end until 1-4 AM Friday

Plan on covered roads and travel disruptions for the day Thursday & Friday morning; Accumulations of 3-8" expected

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying chilly. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Snow begins around midnight in northern Missouri and after 2-4am in KC. Accumulations begins quickly with the cold ground temps. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 22°

Thursday: WINTER STORM WARNING in place. Continuous snow expected, falling heavy at times. Roads will quickly turn covered and hazardous during the early commute. Road conditions will not improve much with the snow lasting all day. Snow accumulations between 3-8" can be expected. Wind: NE 10-25 mph. High: 25°

Friday: Snow ends north to south between 1-4 AM. Increasing sun by the afternoon. Staying frigid. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 15° High: 30°

